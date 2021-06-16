Couples and wedding professionals are invited to The Farm at Bryant’s Cider to network at our beautiful and historic wedding venue. Vendors include wedding planning duo Champagne Wishes, Blue Heron Farm, Heart of Nelson County and more!
1st Annual Wedding Expo
to
Bryant's Cider 3224 E. Branch Loop, Virginia 22967
Bryant's Cider 3224 E. Branch Loop, Virginia 22967
Bridal, Food & Drink Event
May 13, 2021Jul 4, 2021
Most Popular
Never Forget
Part of Williamsburg’s Civil War battlefield protected for posterity. Read more
A Love For Love
Bestselling author and filmmaker Adriana Trigiani talks to Virginia Living about her first picture book for children, set in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia. Read more
From Scratch and Farm Fresh
A new restaurant in Marion is offering affordable farm-to-table fare. Read more