1st Annual Trikes for Tykes Fundraiser

READY, SET, GO!

On Sunday, September 17, 2017, members of the Fredericksburg community will host the area's first annual Trikes for Tykes, a fundraiser to benefit the Children's Museum of Richmond - Fredericksburg.

Organize a team of co-workers, family or friends and race your way down Prince Edward Street in front of Hurkamp Park on a big wheel! After the race, join us at Hurkamp Park for a family festival, complete with music, games and activities!

Since opening the Fredericksburg location in May of 2014, the museum has hosted over 164,000 visitors, many of whom have come at a free or reduced rate thanks to fundraising initiatives like Trikes for Tykes and the support of the local community.

Trikes for Tykes is expected to draw in corporate and family teams from across the Rappahannock River Region.

