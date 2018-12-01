Join the Junior League of Northern Virginia for our 18th Annual The Enchanted Forest! This year’s event will take place December 1-2, 2018 at the Sheraton Tysons Corner beginning at 9:00am each day.

The event will feature live entertainment, Junior Leagues’ Kids in the Kitchen holiday activities, a visit from Santa, kids’ crafts, premium events for adults and kids, including Breakfast with Santa, Cupcake decorating with Santa, Gingerbread house decorating, and a silent auction of over eighty lavishly decorated themed trees and wreaths.

This year’s event is shaping up to be the biggest yet, with some of the best live auction and raffle items we’ve ever had!

General Admission for Adults is $10 and General Admission for Children is $15. Proceeds support the Junior League of Northern Virginia's community and leadership development programs.

For more information, including a schedule of events and how to purchase tickets, please visit www.jlnv.org/tef.

Questions? Please contact tef@jlnv.org.