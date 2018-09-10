17th Annual HCW Golf Tournament

A Day of Fun for a Lifetime of Hope

Join us on Monday, September 10 at the 1757 Golf Club in Dulles, Virginia for the 17th Annual Helping Children Worldwide Benefit Golf Tournament! Your support of this classic event has a huge impact in the lives of vulnerable children and their families served by the programs at the Child Rescue Centre and Mercy Hospital. Please join us for a fun, inspiring day of golf and fellowship!

​Tournament Format & Schedule

Team of 4 • Shotgun Start • Captain's Choice

10:00 AM Check In & Practice

11:45 AM Load Carts & Instructions

12:00 PM Shotgun Start

5:00 PM Reception

5:30 PM Banquet • Awards Ceremony • Silent Auction

Box lunches, beverages, snacks, and banquet included with sponsorship