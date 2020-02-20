Thursday, February 20 at 7:30PM

Friday, February 21 at 7:30PM

Saturday, February 22 at 7:30PM

Sunday, February 23 at 2:30PM

The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. It is the summer of 1776 and the nation is ready to declare independence...if only our founding fathers could put aside their pride, fears, uncertainties and petty disagreements and do the right thing for a fledgling nation. Fresh insights, contemporary issues and non-traditional casting breathe new life into the story of how our forefathers freed the country from the shackles of the British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence.