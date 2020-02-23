1776

Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. / Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre / The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. It is the summer of 1776 and the nation is ready to declare independence...if only our founding fathers could put aside their pride, fears, uncertainties and petty disagreements and do the right thing for a fledgling nation. Fresh insights, contemporary issues and non-traditional casting breathe new life into the story of how our forefathers freed the country from the shackles of the British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence. Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information.

Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for senior citizens and $12 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this performance at the venue. Shenandoah University faculty and staff are eligible for complimentary or discounted tickets for most performances, pending availability. Free “rush” tickets are available to SU students two hours prior to this performance.