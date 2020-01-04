16th Annual Off the Wall Open House

Off the Wall

16th Annual High School Art Competition

Exhibit dates: December 12 – January 14, 2020

Open House: January 4, 2-4 pm (Snow Date: January 11, 2-4 pm)

The highly anticipated Off the Wall competition returns for its 16th year! Each year the local area high school students are invited to showcase their talent by participating in a high school art competition. The competition encourages student expression and creativity in a professional setting and allows the participants to gain experience in the field of art. The exhibit includes student work in the following categories: Visual Art, Poetry, Wearable Art, and our STEAM influenced category, Art & Technology (3D prints & digital designs). This year’s exhibition features 39 talented student artists.

View the student artwork at the Open House on January 4, 2-4 pm (Snow Date: January 11, 2-4). Awards will be announced at the Open House.

Click here to see a list of all participating students.

The Off the Wall High School Art Competition is sponsored by Lockheed Martin. Following the exhibition at the Center for the Arts, Off the Wall will travel to Lockheed Martin for the month of February. Lockheed Martin will host a separate reception at their facility for the students, parents and teachers (Date TBA).

The Center for the Arts is located at 9419 Battle Street in historic Manassas. The Center for the Arts is open daily from 10 AM – 5 PM Mon – Fri; 1 pm – 5 pm Saturday.

