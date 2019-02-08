The 16th Annual Love at the Maier: Love Through the Ages

Celebrate traditional and contemporary artistic expressions of love in this annual event organized by FRAME, Randolph College’s student docent club. Local historian Mary Kathryn McIntosh will present a brief lecture on the history of valentines and Randolph College students will discuss works of art in the Collection.

Enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar (beer/wine).

MORE "LOVE AT THE MAIER" EVENTS:

Art Workshop: Vintage Valentines

Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 am – Noon

Friends and lovers have been exchanging valentines for centuries! Explore the intricate artistry and hidden messages contained in vintage valentines and learn to make your own Victorian-style cards. Led by local historian, Mary Kathryn McIntosh. $20/participant; $15/Maier Members. Participants must be age 16+. All supplies included. Light refreshments provided. Register at http://maierlove.brownpapertickets.com

Love at the Maier: Family Workshop

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2 – 4 pm

Art-making activities inspired by the Maier’s spring exhibitions that will make your heart swoon! Led by FRAME, Randolph College’s student docent club. Recommended for children 5 years+ accompanied by an adult. Free.