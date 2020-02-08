January 8, 2020 (Alexandria, VA) – The 16th Annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale returns to on Saturday, February 8, in the heart of Old Town. Deemed in the region the longest-running boutique driven warehouse sale, the popular mid-winter event will take place at the Westin Hotel located in the Carlyle District of Old Town Alexandria. The fun, yet casual, free to enter event will include a variety of new boutiques and retailers not only located in Alexandria, but throughout the Metro region.

The event was the brainchild of Elizabeth Todd (co-founder of the Old Town Boutique District and owner of The Shoe Hive) with the first warehouse sale taking place in 2004 in the Campagna Center.

2020 Participating Boutiques include (as of January 8):

Clothing

CCH Collection

Dresscode Style

J McLaughlin

Mission Edit

Pacers

Periwinkle

Sara Campbell

Scout & Molly’s Boutique (Annapolis, Bethesda, One Loudon, Reston locations)

The Hive

TSalt

Vintage Mirage

WRABYN Boutique

Jewelry/Accessories/Beauty

Cara Hosiery

Eye2Eye

Mystique Jewelers

Nourish & Refine

Queen Bee Designs

She’s Unique

The Way U Shop

Wear Ever Jewelry

Home

Patina Polished Living

Kids

Monday’s Child

Shoes

Bishop Boutique

Eight Royale

Sassanova

The Shoe Hive

The event will also have a variety of promotional activities such as:

In-line Giveaways & Prizes from participating boutiques;

Mind the Mat – complimentary pilates classes between 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.;

AR Workshop Alexandria – Get Crafty! AR Workshop is popping by again with another crafty DIY Make & Take Station! Stop by between 8:00 am-10:00 am and make a mini wood sign you will get to take home. If you missed out last year, they'll be raffling off another Chunky Knit Blanket Workshop (valued at $85)! Purchase a $5 raffle ticket for a chance to win a seat in an upcoming class! Raffle Winner will be announced at 10:00. Seats are first-come, first-served and while supplies last.

Penny Post will be on hand to entertain the crowds with button making and pencil embossing. You can also write a letter to a friend and tell them what great deals you found at this year's warehouse sale!

Salon DeZen – Complimentary glitter and mini braid bar from 8:00 a.m – 11:00 a.m.

Deal seekers will find the very best from Alexandria’s and the region's finest retailers and indie brands with various brands of clothing, shoes, jewelry, home furnishings and more up to 80 percent off retail prices. Experienced sale shoppers line up early in the morning hours to get first grabs at top label merchandise, and throughout the day the sale has a steady pace of shoppers. Folks that decide to wait until the last few hours of the sale can score even more markdown deals with merchants looking to move seasonal merchandise.

The event is also giving away early entry into the Warehouse Sale to four lucky shoppers. The pass will be good for yourself and a guest to enjoy the sale a full hour before the doors open to the public. Contest ends midnight on Thursday, February 6. Lucky winners will be notified on February 7th. Visit www.AlexandriaWarehouseSale.com or Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ALXWarehouseSale/ for details.

Shoppers can enjoy ample street parking and $5 garage parking at select garages surrounding the Westin Alexandria (visit website for location details). The Westin will also offer a shuttle the King Street Metro starting at 7 a.m.

EVENT DETAILS

What: 16th Annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale

Presented by: Old Town Boutique District

When: Saturday, February 8, 2020

Where: The Westin Alexandria, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA (located in the Carlyle District of Old Town Alexandria)

(Ample Street & Garage Parking. There will also be a free shuttle from the King Street Metro)

Time: 9AM-4PM

Admission: Free

Website: www.oldtownboutiquedistrict.com or www.AlexandriaWarehouseSale.com

Twitter/Instagram: @OTBoutiques @ALXWarehouseSale Hashtag: #ALXWarehouseSale