15th Annual Off the Wall High School Art Competition

Off the Wall

15th Annual High School Art Competition

Exhibit dates: December 18 – January 25, 2019

The highly anticipated Off the Wall competition returns for its 15th year! Each year the local area high school students are invited to showcase their talent by participating in a high school art competition. The competition allows the students to express their creativity and imagination in a professional setting and gain knowledge and experience in the field of art. The exhibition includes student work from the following categories: Visual Art, Poetry, Wearable Art, and our STEAM influenced category, Art & Technology (Think 3D prints & digital designs!).

View the student artwork at the Open House on January 5, 2-4 pm (Snow Date: January 12, 2-4). Free & open to the public.

Following the exhibition at the Center for the Arts, Off the Wall will travel to Lockheed Martin for the duration of February. Lockheed Martin will hold a special private reception for the students, parents, and teachers on Wednesday, February 20, 2:30 pm (RSVP Required).