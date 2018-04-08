15th Annual Blue Jeans Ball Inaugural Ticket Giveaway

The Capital Area Food Bank's (CAFB) sold out 15th Annual Blue Jeans Ball gala fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday, April 8 in downtown Washington. The annual event captures the spirit of the food bank and its mission to combat hunger in the region.

Anyone interested in supporting the CAFB mission, but who has not purchased a ticket to the Blue Jeans Ball, can automatically enter to receive a pair of tickets, simply by donating on the website. Any donation of $15 or more will qualify the donor to attend the gala.

The 15th annual Blue Jeans Ball is the Capital Area Food Bank's largest annual fundraiser that gathers hundreds of people together from all over the region for the creation of change. The colorful fete is truly one-of-a-kind, offering outstanding culinary creations from some of the best local chefs, craft cocktails, live and silent auctions, and fabulous live music. As per tradition, all gowns and tuxes are left at home: the attire for the evening is denim.

This year's sold out event will take place in downtown DC at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on Sunday, April 8, 2018 from 6-9 p.m.