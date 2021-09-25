15th Anniversary Jubilee

Fifteen years.

Since we opened our doors in 2006, countless beers have been brewed, pints poured, and memories made. And we’re ready for the next round.

On Saturday, September 25th, we invite you to join us at Alewerks for our free all-day Jubilee Anniversary party. Help us celebrate the past fifteen years and toast to the next with food trucks, music, wine, cider, and of course, your favorite beers. We’ll be releasing FOUR versions of Jubilee XV to mark the occasion and a very special collaborative Kvass created by our current and past brewing teams.

Here are the details

BEER RELEASES Jubilee XV Belgian Dark Strong Ale Bourbon barrel aged Jubilee XV Rum barrel aged Jubilee XV Peach brandy barrel aged Jubilee XV In Our DNA Pretzel Kvass

FOOD FoodaTude Rocco’s Smokehouse

MUSIC 12PM – 3PM - Danny Jams 4PM - 7PM - Brian Carmona Band