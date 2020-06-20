150th Anniversary ~ A Celebration of the Town of West Point

Town of West Point , Virginia 23181

Join the Town of West Point for a weeklong celebration of the 150th Anniversary of our beloved river town! There will be events and activities from Monday, June 15th through Saturday, June 20th, with our BIG event happening in Town Park and throughout downtown West Point after the 13th Annual Chesty Puller Memorial Twin Bridge 10K on Saturday, June 20th!

Stay tuned to our website as well as @townofwestpointva on Facebook and Instagram as we finalize our itinerary, which will include historical displays, a food festival, walking tours, a parade, fireworks, and so much more. We look forward to celebrating 150 years of our quaint river town with you!

Town of West Point , Virginia 23181
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
