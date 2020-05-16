Named one of the top food and drink festivals in the nation by Business Insider, the 14th Annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is one of The 757’s most anticipated wine festivals. Held on Saturday & Sunday, May 16 & 17, 2020 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront, the festival features more than 30 of the Commonwealth’s top wineries to go along with gourmet foods, specialty merchants, and live music. Craving more? Elevate your experience with the Cork & Fork V.I.P. Grand Tasting, an immersive, 3-hour tasting and educational session featuring professional sommeliers and chefs, award-winning wines, and food pairings and samples.
14th Annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival
Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event
Mar 4, 2020Mar 25, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more