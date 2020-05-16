14th Annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival

Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Named one of the top food and drink festivals in the nation by Business Insider, the 14th Annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is one of The 757’s most anticipated wine festivals. Held on Saturday & Sunday, May 16 & 17, 2020 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront, the festival features more than 30 of the Commonwealth’s top wineries to go along with gourmet foods, specialty merchants, and live music. Craving more? Elevate your experience with the Cork & Fork V.I.P. Grand Tasting, an immersive, 3-hour tasting and educational session featuring professional sommeliers and chefs, award-winning wines, and food pairings and samples.

Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event
757-441-2345
