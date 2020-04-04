14th Annual Rockbridge Bull & Oyster Fest

The 14th Annual Bull & Oyster Festival, a benefit for the Rockbridge Area Health Center, will take place Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 1pm – 5pm. The event will take place rain or shine at The Virginia Horse Center. The Bull & Oyster Festival will feature oysters prepared three ways provided by The Southern Inn Restaurant, in partnership with Sysco of Virginia.

Once again, we welcome back HogBack Mountain Competition BBQ with their award-winning barbeque. The Rockbridge natives have competed professionally around the east coast in Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned contests like the contests often seen on the Food Network.

Returning to the stage this year will be Lexington native, veteran flat picking guitarist/vocalist Gary Ruley and Mule Train.

We will be sure to bring back the traditional games for the Bull & Oyster Fest including a 50/50 Raffle, a money board, a chance to win prizes donated by local merchants.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $55 at the door. Children between the ages of five and twelve are $20 in advance. Children under four are free. The admission price includes oysters, barbeque, live entertainment and one beverage ticket.

All proceeds from the event benefit Rockbridge Area Health Center whose mission is to promote and provide access to comprehensive, high-quality, and affordable health care to improve the health and well-being of our community. Rockbridge Area Health Center served over 6500 patients in 2019 and had almost 25,000 patient visits.