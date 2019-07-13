14th Annual Key West Fest at Breaux Vineyards

Please come enjoy our “Vineyard in Paradise” at our 14th Annual Key West Fest! Enjoy wine tastings, craft vendors, island inspired food for sale and more.

Activities for the young (and young at heart!) include clowns, balloon art, & face painting.

Enter our Crazy Hat Contest! Wear your island, Caribbean or tiki inspired hat. Sign up at the information booth during the festival to be entered to win! Meet at music stage at 4:00pm for judging to occur!

All tickets will be held at WILL CALL. When you arrive at the festival go to the “WILL CALL” line to pick up at the entrance gate. Tickets for events are NOT refundable and NOT transferable – all sales final. Tickets are $20.00 each adult, $15.00 for Club Members, $10.00 each ages 6-20, and Free for ages 5 and under. Visit our website to purchase tickets.

Live Music with The Archives – 11:30am to 3:00pm

Raymond Charles & The Caribbean Authentics – 3:00pm to 6:00pm

Craft Vendors:

Christopher Mize Studio

Cape Woolamai

Femme Creative

SilverKat

Touchstone Crystals

Catie’s Cottage

Harmonia Body & Home

Grace & Heart

Food Vendors:

3 Barrels 4 YNO

3 Fires Oven

Fun Stuff 4 Kids

Grandale

Jambalaya Brothers

King Street Oyster

The Inside Scoop

Seating is limited, so we encourage you to bring blankets and lawn chairs, pop up tents permitted in certain areas, coolers with water/ice only permitted.

Please remember, NO dogs/pets and NO picnics are permitted on festival dates. Event is Rain or Shine!