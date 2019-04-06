13th Annual Rockbridge Bull & Oyster Fest

Virginia Horse Center 487 Maury River Road, Virginia 24450

Join Rockbridge Area Health Center for an afternoon of live bluegrass, oysters, bbq, and fun! Tickets are $45 dollars ($50 at the door) and tax deductible. Visit www.rockahc.org to learn more!

Virginia Horse Center 487 Maury River Road, Virginia 24450 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
