Join Rockbridge Area Health Center for an afternoon of live bluegrass, oysters, bbq, and fun! Tickets are $45 dollars ($50 at the door) and tax deductible. Visit www.rockahc.org to learn more!
13th Annual Rockbridge Bull & Oyster Fest
Virginia Horse Center 487 Maury River Road, Virginia 24450
Virginia Horse Center 487 Maury River Road, Virginia 24450
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
Jan 21, 2019
