13th Annual Richmond History Makers Celebration & Community Update!

Help us honor our hometown heroes at the 13th Annual Richmond History Makers Celebration & Community!

We are proud to celebrate our 2018 honorees at Virginia Union University’s Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center on March 13, 2018, 4-6:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased at HistoryMakers2018.eventbrite.com

This year, the Richmond History Makers Celebration and the Capital Region Collaborative’s (CRC) Community Update are taking place under the same roof, providing Richmonders with the unique opportunity to honor their hometown heroes while learning more about the progress we have made as a region.

The Valentine’s nominating categories are aligned with the CRC's regional priorities, allowing us to better recognize the region-wide impact of these hometown visionaries and get a good look at the faces behind the data.

Here are the 2018 Richmond History Makers honorees:

Creating Quality Educational Opportunities. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Education

Ashby and Terri Anderson

Demonstrating Innovative Solutions. Aligns with CRC Regional Priorities Workforce Preparation, Job Creation, Transportation

Kim Mahan, Maxx Potential

Encouraging Regional Collaboration. Aligns with any of the eight CRC Regional Priorities

Pam Mines, JP JumPers Foundation

Championing Social Justice. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Social Stability

Diversity Richmond

Promoting Stronger Communities. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Healthy Communities

Duron Chavis, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

NEW CATEGORY FOR 2018 – Advancing Our Quality of Life. Aligns with CRC Priorities Quality Place, James River, Transportation

CultureWorks