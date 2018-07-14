13th Annual Key West Festival

Pre-sale Tickets end at 8pm on Friday 7/13. Tickets are still available at gate day of the festival on 7/14!

Please come enjoy our “Vineyard in Paradise” at our 13th Annual Key West Fest! Enjoy wine tastings, craft vendors, island inspired food for sale and more.

Starting off the day, we have live reggae music with The Archives. Following be ready to get on your feet dancing with The Beach Bumz!

Activities for the young (and young at heart!) include clowns, balloon art, and face painting.

Enter our Crazy Hat Contest! Wear your island, Caribbean or tiki inspired hat. Sign up at the information booth during the festival to be entered to win! Meet at music stage at 4:00pm for judging to occur!

All tickets will be held at WILL CALL. When you arrive at the festival go to the “WILL CALL” line to pick up at the entrance gate.

Tickets for events are NOT refundable and NOT transferable – all sales final.

Seating is limited, so we encourage you to bring blankets and lawn chairs, pop up tents permitted in certain areas, coolers with water/ice only permitted. Please remember, NO dogs/pets and NO picnics are permitted on festival dates. Event is Rain or Shine