12th Annual Opera in the Park

Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Enjoy Opera’s favorite Arias and Broadway melodies under the stars on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront! For the 12th consecutive year, Norfolk Festevents and the Virginia Opera have teamed up to provide a relaxing evening along the Elizabeth River filled with beautiful music, extravagant picnics, and family fun! The event also features an Artist’s Market including paintings, jewelry, hand-crafted items, and much more.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
757-441-2345
