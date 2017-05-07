Come out and join the fight against blindness at the Foundation Fighting Blindness' 12th Annual Northern Virginia VisionWalk! This fundraiser 5k will take you all around the park as you walk to raise awareness for retinal degenerative disease research. This event has no entry fee - simply bring an open heart and your walking shoes! And, bring your friends and your family too! Light refreshments will be provided throughout the day.

• Date: Sunday, May 7, 2017

• Location: Cameron Run Regional Park, 4001 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria 22304

• Registration begins: 9:00 a.m.

• Walk begins: 10:00 a.m.

The "VisionWalk" is the Foundation Fighting Blindness' signature event, taking place in nearly 50 cities every year. Since its inception in 2006, the VisionWalk has collectively raised over $41 million that has gone directly to funding research, preventions, and treatments of retinal degenerative diseases (RDD) - some of the leading causes of blindness worldwide. Over 10 million people in the US alone are affected by RRD's - won't you come join us?

Please contact Connor Archibald (CArchibald@FightBlindness.org) or Kelsey Miller (KMiller@FightBlindness.org) for more information.