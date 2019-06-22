12th Annual Chesty Puller Memorial Twin Bridge 10K

to Google Calendar - 12th Annual Chesty Puller Memorial Twin Bridge 10K - 2019-06-22 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 12th Annual Chesty Puller Memorial Twin Bridge 10K - 2019-06-22 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 12th Annual Chesty Puller Memorial Twin Bridge 10K - 2019-06-22 07:00:00 iCalendar - 12th Annual Chesty Puller Memorial Twin Bridge 10K - 2019-06-22 07:00:00

Town of West Point , Virginia 23181

Join the Town of West Point for our 12th Annual Chesty Puller Memorial Twin Bridge 10K! The Start and Finish Line will begin and end near Kirby and 9th Streets in downtown West Point. Join us for a morning of honoring West Point's own Chesty Puller, the most decorated Marine in American history, as well as all of our brave men and women of the military. After the race, relax and celebrate in Town Park with food, drinks, music, vendors, and more!

Register for the race here: https://www.athlinks.com/event/168119.

For more information, visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/townofwestpointva and www.facebook.com/ilovewestpointva!

Info

Town of West Point , Virginia 23181 View Map
Fitness, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
804-843-3330
to Google Calendar - 12th Annual Chesty Puller Memorial Twin Bridge 10K - 2019-06-22 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 12th Annual Chesty Puller Memorial Twin Bridge 10K - 2019-06-22 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 12th Annual Chesty Puller Memorial Twin Bridge 10K - 2019-06-22 07:00:00 iCalendar - 12th Annual Chesty Puller Memorial Twin Bridge 10K - 2019-06-22 07:00:00
Peek Inside

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular