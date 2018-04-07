12th Annual Bull & Oyster Festival

Virginia Horse Center 487 Maury River Road, Virginia 24450

The 12th Annual Bull & Oyster Festival is back! April 7 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Virginia Horse Center, there will be fresh oysters prepared a multitude of ways, BBQ, and bluegrass, and it's all for a great cause! A $45 ticket is tax deductible with 100% of proceeds going to the Rockbridge Area Health Center.

Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
