The New River Valley’s premier food, wine, and art festival. There will be award-winning Virginia wineries, sampling some of the greatest vino in the Commonwealth, wine pairings and cooking demonstrations throughout the day, handmade creations by local artists, culinary delights and live music. Premium tickets will be available for purchase with entry beginning at noon.
The 12th Annual Blacksburg Fork & Cork
1600 Innovation Drive 1600 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event
