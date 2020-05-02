The 12th Annual Blacksburg Fork & Cork

to Google Calendar - The 12th Annual Blacksburg Fork & Cork - 2020-05-02 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The 12th Annual Blacksburg Fork & Cork - 2020-05-02 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The 12th Annual Blacksburg Fork & Cork - 2020-05-02 13:00:00 iCalendar - The 12th Annual Blacksburg Fork & Cork - 2020-05-02 13:00:00

1600 Innovation Drive 1600 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060

The New River Valley’s premier food, wine, and art festival. There will be award-winning Virginia wineries, sampling some of the greatest vino in the Commonwealth, wine pairings and cooking demonstrations throughout the day, handmade creations by local artists, culinary delights and live music. Premium tickets will be available for purchase with entry beginning at noon.

Info

1600 Innovation Drive 1600 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event
540-443-2008
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The 12th Annual Blacksburg Fork & Cork - 2020-05-02 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The 12th Annual Blacksburg Fork & Cork - 2020-05-02 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The 12th Annual Blacksburg Fork & Cork - 2020-05-02 13:00:00 iCalendar - The 12th Annual Blacksburg Fork & Cork - 2020-05-02 13:00:00
Enjoy The Moment

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular