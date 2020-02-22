11th Annual Floyd Mardi Gras Costume Ball

Are you ready to break up your winter blues with the best Mardi Gras party this side of New Orleans? The 11th Annual Mardi Gras Costume Ball, a FUNdraiser for Blue Mountain School in Floyd, VA, is an entire evening packed with enthralling musicians, tantalizing food, and magnificent fun. This years line-up includes music by Music Road Co. and The Ambassador, a Krewe du Bleu pre-show dinner, and a Kiddy Gras Pajama Party down the road at the June Bug Center for kids (and parents) who want a fun night out!! You can find more information at floydmardigras.com, and order your tickets today! Floyd Mardi Gras and the Krewe du Blue are 18+ events.