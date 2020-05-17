10th Annual Red Shoe 5k

to Google Calendar - 10th Annual Red Shoe 5k - 2020-05-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 10th Annual Red Shoe 5k - 2020-05-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 10th Annual Red Shoe 5k - 2020-05-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - 10th Annual Red Shoe 5k - 2020-05-17 09:00:00

Bull Run Special Events Center 7700 Bull Run Drive, Centreville, Virginia 20121

On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Washington, DC, will host its 10th annual Red Shoe 5K run and walk returning to Bull Run Special Events Center in Centreville, VA. This year not only marks an anniversary for the annual race, but also marks the chapter’s 40th anniversary. The family-friendly event will include a 5K and a Kid’s Fun Run (ages 8 and under). Proceeds from the event will further the charity’s mission to ease the hardship of children’s illness on families through programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children.

Info

Bull Run Special Events Center 7700 Bull Run Drive, Centreville, Virginia 20121 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - 10th Annual Red Shoe 5k - 2020-05-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 10th Annual Red Shoe 5k - 2020-05-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 10th Annual Red Shoe 5k - 2020-05-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - 10th Annual Red Shoe 5k - 2020-05-17 09:00:00
Taste Something New

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular