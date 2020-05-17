On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Washington, DC, will host its 10th annual Red Shoe 5K run and walk returning to Bull Run Special Events Center in Centreville, VA. This year not only marks an anniversary for the annual race, but also marks the chapter’s 40th anniversary. The family-friendly event will include a 5K and a Kid’s Fun Run (ages 8 and under). Proceeds from the event will further the charity’s mission to ease the hardship of children’s illness on families through programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children.
