Drive-Thru Dinos

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jurassic Quest The brave staff of Jurassic Quest welcome you to their adventure.

North America’s largest dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest invades Richmond.

Raring and returning from extinction, an army of dinosaurs descended upon Richmond last weekend. After popular shows in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Atlanta and Cincinnati, the nation’s premier touring dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest has found a new temporary home at the Richmond Raceway Complex in Richmond, transforming the outdoor parking area of the Richmond Raceway Complex into an interactive drive-thru experience. Jurassic Quest features over 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50 foot-long Megalodon, and will be open again this Saturday and Sunday.

Photo courtesy of Jurassic Quest

The drive-thru experience has seen over 200,000 cars and 1,000,000 people in attendance since launching the national tour in mid-July and it currently is the only place to encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean’s depths, from the safety of your family vehicle. Guests will be among the first in the nation to go on a quest with our online audio tour that will lead them throughout the thrilling dinosaur safari.

For $49 per vehicle (eight people or less), your dino crew can time-travel and enjoy about an hour-long ride back in time. JurassicQuest.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jurassic Quest The drive-in thrills of Jurassic Quest will entertain the entire family.