Trails & Tours

A herd of equine expeditions across the Commonwealth.

Here in Virginia, it’s estimated that 30 percent of all households are home to a horse enthusiast, and the state ranks 13th overall for horse population in America, according to the Virginia Horse Industry Board. Not lucky enough to have a steed of your own? From trail rides to winery tours, there are plenty of opportunities to hang with horses in the Old Dominion.

Beach: Like a character in a romantic movie, you can pound the sand and surf on a horseback tour of Virginia Beach with your hair billowing in the wind. Half-hour and hour-long tours are available. VirginiaBeachHorseback.com

Shenandoah Valley: For thrilling mountain vistas, take a trail ride in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Skyland Stables in Luray tours the national park (GoShenandoah.com), while North Mountain Outfitter in Swoope augments their usual tours with couples- and cowgirl-themed weekends (NorthMtnOutfitter.com).

Wineries & Breweries: There are plenty of options for touring and tasting on horseback. Indian Summer offers tours of six Albemarle County wineries, a brewery, and a cidery (IndianSummerGuideService.com). Rebels Run will take you along a mountain trail to Afton Mountain Vineyards (RebelsRunAftonMountain.com). Cville Tours’ ride ends with a private tasting of library vintages (CvilleTours.com). In Madison County, ride through a vineyard with a view of Old Rag Mountain, ending at Blue Quartz Winery (FieldstoneTrails.com).

Resort Life: Many of Virginia’s luxury resorts offer trail rides and horseback tours, including the Omni Homestead in Hot Springs (OmniHotels.com), Massanutten (MassResort.com), and Primland in Meadows of Dan (Primland.com). The Salamander in Middleburg has extensive equine programming, including riding lessons, horsemanship, and pony parties (SalamanderResort.com).

Wild Horses: Visit the well-known “Chincoteague ponies” at Assateague Island National Seashore. Note that the annual pony swim has been canceled for 2021. Another wild herd lives on Mount Rogers in Grayson County; tour the region and visit the horses with Appalachian Horseback Riding Adventures (AHRA.webs.com).

Horse Ranches: Explore the pastures and woods of the Blue Ridge foothills at Marriott Ranch in Hume (MarriottRanch.com), or head to the heights for riding, hunting, and fishing at Mountaintop Ranch in Elkton (MountaintopRanch.com). Shangrila Guest Ranch offers an all-inclusive riding vacation in South Boston (ShangrilaGuestRanch.com).

Carriage Rides: Tour Fredericksburg by horse while learning the city’s history and appreciating its architecture. Evening ghost tours are also available! OldeTowneCarriages.com

Polo: Catch a few chukkers from the sidelines every Sunday from Memorial Day through mid-October at King Family Vineyards in Crozet. The onsite Roseland Polo Club also offers introductory clinics and lessons. KingFamilyVineyards.com