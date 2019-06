Thank you for voting in our annual Top Beverage Maker Awards!

The top three winners in each category will be released in our Top Beverage Maker Awards Directory, published online at VirginiaLiving.com in November.

In the meantime, subscribe by Oct. 24 to get your copy of our Drink 2019 issue. This year's issue is full of news on new places, boozy events, tools for your bar cart, the interesting science behind what fills your glass, and more! Don't miss out; click here to subscribe today.