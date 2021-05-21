The Big Fizz

Two Richmond beverage makers join the seltzer trend.

× Expand River City Seltzer’s Unicorn Fuel and Crackberry seltzers.

Hard seltzer fits the bill of an easy-to-drink, light, low-calorie beverage, and if you think this trend is going to fizzle out anytime soon, you probably haven’t noticed the new seltzer makers popping up across the state.

Among the latest in line is River City Seltzer, which opened last year in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood. The company, an offshoot of Bryant’s Cider, came out of the gate with seltzers made with natural sugars, real fruit, and in two flavors: Peach, made with real peaches, and Unicorn Fuel, made with organic rose hips with hibiscus. Both fizzy beverages have 0 grams sugar, 1.5 grams carbs, and 4.3 percent of alcohol. RiverCitySeltzer.com

Scheduled to open in September, Richmond Seltzer Co. is partnering with local companies Crescent Simples, Sorva Syrups, and AR’s Hot Southern Honey to create fresh, fruit flavored seltzers. RichmondSeltzerCo.com

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.