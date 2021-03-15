Enjoying Irish-style beers at home.

Map by Victoria Borges

If you’re looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in traditional style this year, pass on the green beer and head instead to your local brewery for an authentic Irish pour. Here are a few to try closer to home.

Dark and dry, Irish stouts are malty with coffee notes and a smooth palate (prototype: Guinness).

Red ales get their color from roasted barley; they are dry, hoppy, and caramely (prototype: Smithwick’s Irish Ale).

Crisp, refreshing, and well balanced, lagers are relatively new to, but hugely popular in, Ireland (prototype: Harp Lager).

Dynasty Lager, Dynasty Brewing Co., Ashburn

Helles Lager, Port City Brewing Co., Alexandria

Richmond Lager, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Richmond

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.