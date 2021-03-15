Enjoying Irish-style beers at home.
Map by Victoria Borges
If you’re looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in traditional style this year, pass on the green beer and head instead to your local brewery for an authentic Irish pour. Here are a few to try closer to home.
Dark and dry, Irish stouts are malty with coffee notes and a smooth palate (prototype: Guinness).
- ODIS Dry Irish Stout, O’Connor Brewing Co., Norfolk
- 838 Irish Stout, Dynasty Brewing Co., Ashburn
- Dry Irish Stout, 2 Silos Brewing, Manassas
- Stout of Control, Dirt Farm Brewing, Bluemont
- Stiletto Stout, Adventure Brewing Company, Fredericksburg
Red ales get their color from roasted barley; they are dry, hoppy, and caramely (prototype: Smithwick’s Irish Ale).
- Red Merl, Dirt Farm Brewing, Bluemont
- Fred Red, Adventure Brewing Company, Fredericksburg
- Vixen, Old Bust Head Brewing Co., Vint Hill
- Ticket to Ride Red Ale, Board Room Brewing Co., Arlington
- O’Brien Clan Irish Red, Pleasure House Brewing, Virginia Beach
- Red Willie Irish, Tradition Brewing Company, Newport News
- Banshee Irish Red, Barnhouse Brewery, Leesburg
- Vanguard, Brew Republic Bierwerks, Woodbridge
Crisp, refreshing, and well balanced, lagers are relatively new to, but hugely popular in, Ireland (prototype: Harp Lager).
- Dynasty Lager, Dynasty Brewing Co., Ashburn
- Helles Lager, Port City Brewing Co., Alexandria
- Richmond Lager, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Richmond
This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.