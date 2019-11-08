Sipping Shine

Cocktail recipes from Belle Isle Moonshine.

× Expand Blood Orange Mule Photo courtesy of Belle Isle Moonshine

Blood Orange Mule

For bold flavor with seasonal color, try this new take on the classic Moscow Mule—a great example of the “swap your vodka” idea.

2 ounces Belle Isle Blood Orange

4 ounces ginger beer

½ ounce lemon juice

lemon wedge

Combine first three ingredients in a shaker, then strain over ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Under the Nickel

Under the Nickel Photo courtesy of Hot Tin

This crisp, tasty cocktail is courtesy of Andrew Rhea, a former bartender at Richmond’s Ipanema who is now based at Hot Tin in New Orleans.

1 ½ ounces Belle Isle Ruby Red Grapefruit

½ ounce grapefruit juice

1 ounce Cocchi Americano

¼ ounce Green Chartreuse

dash Angostura bitters

ginger beer

grapefruit peel

mint sprig

Combine the first five ingredients in a shaker over ice. Shake well and strain over fresh ice in a Collins glass. Top with ginger beer, then garnish with a grapefruit twist rose and a mint sprig. BelleIsleCraftSpirits.com

