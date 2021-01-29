Rick’s Roy

Copper Fox Distillery offers a twist on the classic Rob Roy.

Copper Fox’s twist on the classic Rob Roy was created for the distillery’s founder, Rick Wasmund, by his good friend and brand ambassador Jon Arroyo. CopperFoxDistillery.com

1 ½ ounces Copper Fox Original Single Malt Whisky

¾ ounces Bénédictine

½ ounce amaro

Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add the ingredients and stir, then strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a skewer of brandied cherries.

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue.