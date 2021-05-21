Orange Dreamsicle

This delicious drink is a fan favorite in MurLarkey’s Bristow tasting room. Its creamy color and flavor profile make it a lovely drink for springtime brunch. Murlarkey.com

1 ½ oz. MurLarkey Orange Whiskey

2 oz. orange juice

1 oz. vanilla creamer

1 oz. cream soda

orange slice (garnish)

Add all ingredients except for the cream soda into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Pour into a highball glass. Top with cream soda. Garnish with an orange slice.

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.

