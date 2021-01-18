You Bet Your ‘Bucha

Virginia’s craft kombucheries.
If you want more bang than most seltzer waters offer, it’s time to try kombucha. This fermented tea is full of antioxidants known to improve digestion and lower cholesterol. Here are our picks for who’s brewing the best ‘bucha around the state.
Blue Ridge Bucha, Afton
This certified organic kombucha is made using water from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Flavors include elderflower sunrise, jasmine grape and seasonal drafts, all in refillable bottles. BlueRidgeBucha.com
Mountain Culture Kombucha, White Hall
Small batch, homebrewed kombucha made with mountain water and certified organic tea since 2012. Flavors include Watermelon Pink Salt, Grapefruit Hop, Coconut Turmeric, and Blueberry Lemongrass. MountainCultureKombucha.com
Mad Magic Kombucha, Vint Hill
Available in nearly 20 different flavors, including hops, Mad Magic (formerly MTO) began as founder Ralph Crafts’ homebrew hobby. MadMagicKombucha.com
Ninja Kombucha, Richmond
Ninja Kombucha is available in two small-batch flavors: Shinobi, a lemon-ginger-basil blend made with green tea, and Oniwaban, brewed with Virginia-grown blackberries and Oolong black tea. NinjaKombucha.com
Tha Best Kombucha, Floyd
Made with high quality ingredients and lots of love, fans say this kombucha is smooth and well balanced. Flavors include Citrus Sunrise, Pucker Up, and Grapefruit Rosemary. Find it on tap and at farmers' markets in Roanoke, Blacksburg, and Floyd. DrinkTBK.com
This article originally appeared in the April 2018 issue. Updated January 2021.
