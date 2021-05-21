Double Tap

Alewerks Brewing Company recognized as Brewery of the Year.

× Expand Lead brewer Kyle Meyerhoff with Alewerks’ limited-edition Absolute Uncertainty lager.

Alewerks Brewing Company has been a Williamsburg staple since it opened its first tap in 2006. Perhaps long overdue, the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association (VRLTA) has now recognized the business as its Brewery of the Year.

Aleworks has 16 taps for the widest variety of its beers available anywhere. Last year, the brewery released the limited-edition brew Absolute Uncertainty, with proceeds benefiting the VRLTA’s Virginia Restaurant & Hospitality Relief Fund. The $7,500 raised by the sales of the dry-hopped lager provided direct cash support to workers displaced by the recent restaurant and hospitality industry shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Giving back to the community is central to our mission and a huge reason why we wanted to go into craft beer in the first place,” says Michael Claar, Alewerks’ director of operations. Alewerks.com

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.