Brewing and Bonding

Two new craft breweries are putting good vibes on tap.

× Expand (Long Way Brewing)

Two new breweries are building community over beer. In Radford, Long Way Brewing opened in the former Seventh Day Adventist Church last December. And in Hampton Roads, 1865 Brewing Company recently opened on July 30.

Long Way plans to revitalize Radford’s West End with buzzy homebrews like Mary Mary Why You Buggin’ brown ale, Steppin’ Up blonde ale, and Cluster Luck IPA. Co-owned by Keith Weltens, Jeff Kleppin, and Janet and Rob Gropman, the group hopes to partner with their downstairs neighbor, the Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread (RFDB)—a nonprofit that provides meals to those in need. To kick funds toward the effort, patrons are encouraged to round their tab to the nearest dollar through Long Way’s “Round Up for Down Stairs” campaign. And why waste a perfectly good church? Long Way’s building is also available for weddings and special events.

At 1865 Brewing Company in Hampton, co-owners Whitteney Guyton and William Comer II hope to create a neighborhood gathering spot that supports local distributors, farmers, and the community. They serve traditional coffee drinks and scrumptuous pastries in the morning and pour their IPAs, sours, light beers, and coffee- and CBD-infused brews for the after-work crowd.

1865 Brewing Company will also debut its signature “Brixzter”, a beer-meets-spritzer drink. Situated in the Fort Monroe Area, their name references the year a divided United States came together again. Through this nod to history, Guyton and Comer hope friends and neighbors from all camps will raise a glass to local products and partnerships.

LongWayBrewing.com, 1865BrewingCompany.com

This article originally appeared in the October 2021 issue.