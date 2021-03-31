The recipe for, and history of, a classic cocktail.

In Prohibition-era Virginia, mixing intoxicants was deemed so dangerous that sangria was classified as contraband, reports C. Jarrett Dieterle. That was changed in 2008, but it’s still technically illegal to mix the whiskey and beer in a boilermaker.

1 1/2 ounces rye whiskey, preferably Reservoir Distillery’s Hunter & Scott Rye Whiskey

1 pint beer, preferably Center of the Universe Brewing Co.’s Pocahoptas IPA

Pour the rye whiskey into a shot glass and slowly sip. Pour the beer into a pint glass and enjoy. Or, alternatively, pour the rye whiskey into the beer and drink up.

Recipe courtesy Give Me Liberty and Give Me a Drink! by C. Jarrett Dieterle. Click here to read more about the book. This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue.