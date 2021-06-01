Recognizing nearly 200 of Virginia's public and private schools.

Every year, we research the programs, achievements, and curriculum of schools across the state to create a snapshot of education in Virginia. Late last year, asking schools to tell us the good things happening on campus sounded like an impossible request. But we received glowing reports from schools everywhere, ranging from pride in simply staying open to joy that students are thriving despite the most difficult year any educator could possibly imagine. In Virginia Living’s Top Schools & Universities 2021, we recognize nearly 200 public and private schools serving students from preschool through graduate school. Their programs educate, challenge, and enrich students in the classroom and the community. Students are exploring cells in virtual reality, building their own WiFi hotspots, practicing job skills at internships, and learning the value of community through volunteerism. We are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these outstanding schools.

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.