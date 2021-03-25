A Doctor’s Office That Doesn’t Rush You Out the Door

Have you ever waited weeks to see the doctor? How about being rushed out of the exam room after only a few minutes? This is unfortunately how most people experience the healthcare system.

But that’s not the case for many patients who are joining a new type of doctor’s office. There’s no waiting: You can get in the same or next day. There’s no rushing: Appointments are typically 30-60 minutes, or longer if you need it. In fact, you get holistic care from the same doctor 24/7 however you want - in person, video, phone, or even text - all on your schedule.

It’s called “direct primary care,” an emerging model where doctors bypass insurance companies to deliver more personalized care to patients at a fraction of the cost. Doctors charge patients a flat monthly subscription fee - less than $89 per month on average, depending on age - that covers everything from office visits to telemedicine to basic lab tests. Patients subscribe month-to-month to get unlimited primary and urgent care access while never having to worry about co-pays or worse, a surprise bill.

“I created a direct primary care practice because I wanted to spend my time with patients, not filing paperwork for insurance companies”, says Dr. Emily O’Rourke, who owns Fountain Direct Primary Care in Chesapeake. “Great medicine means answering all my patients’ questions and giving a holistic assessment, so we can create a personalized plan to meet their health goals.”

The result? A wide-range of patients who are finding rare peace of mind with their health care - a simpler, more transparent approach. Whether you have health insurance or not, direct primary care is available to everybody. It combines modern medicine with old-fashioned health care your grandparents remember.

“It’s about working for patients and creating a positive experience for them,” says Dr. Andrew Anderson, who started his own direct primary care practice in Lynchburg because of his own experiences as a patient. “Whether you are a lawyer, a realtor, a small business owner, or a freelancer, it works for everybody because it’s hassle free and saves money in the long run.”

