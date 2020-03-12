Digital Editor

The editorial team at Virginia Living magazine is looking for a digital media expert to join us in producing the Commonwealth’s premier lifestyle magazine.

We are a small group and we all do a bit of everything; however, this position has some specific responsibilities:

• Website Management: Maintain the digital publishing schedule; plan, prepare, and post content on website; monitor and report on analytics; conceive, write, and post Daily Posts; update informational pages as needed; coordinate with Art Dept. to produce and deploy circulation campaigns and paid sponsorships.

• E-newsletter: Conceive, write, and prepare art for weekly newsletter; monitor and report on analytics; manage subscriber list.

• Social Media: Post daily to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest; monitor and report on analytics. Identify social media opportunities for the company and employees. Coordinate with Assistant Editor to promote special projects across social media platforms.

• Editorial: Contribute story ideas appropriate to the audience; write and edit stories as assigned; copy edit and fact check stories and layouts every issue; interact with readers and public relations contacts.

Our idea candidate is looking for his/her second or third job in social media management and is firmly grounded in best practices. However, you need to be flexible and able to adapt the technology to suit our audience. You must be detail oriented, a problem solver, and a multitasker. You need strong writing skills and should be familiar with AP Style; we’d prefer someone with publishing experience. We’re a small team in a small company, so you need to be reliable, collaborative, and able to use resources creatively. We’ll have your back if you have ours.

Skills: Social platforms, HTML, Metro Publisher or similar CMS, Emma or similar email platform; SEO; Adobe suite (Photoshop, InCopy/InDesign, Bridge); Microsoft suite. Strong writing skills and working knowledge of AP Style.

Must be available to work in our offices in Richmond. Position is full-time and reports to the editor. Salary commensurate with experience.

Please send a resume and at least three clips to: Mindy Kinsey, subject: Digital Editor. Applications without appropriate experience and work samples will not be considered. No phone calls.