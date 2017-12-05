Made in Virginia 2017 Awards - Gear

Yak Attack

Kayak Fishing Gear, Burkeville

They say it’s the quiet strokes of paddles, instead of loud, gassy motors, and the ease of maneuverability in small places that makes fishing from a kayak so special. In fact, the lure of remote, narrow, fish-filled passages first drew long-time friends Luther Cifers and Bob Fulghum to the sport. In 2009, the pair saw a need to affix new lights and flagpoles to their kayaks to increase their visibility to other boaters. The homemade device, called the VISIPole, became a hit and the launching pad for the friends’ “hobby business,” YakAttack, in Burkeville. The pair poured the profits from the VISIPole into development of other kayak-specific fishing products, and the business quickly evolved from “hobby” to industry leader. “Fishing with a buddy no longer means fishing opposite sides of the same boat,” explains John Hipsher, YakAttack’s director of sales and marketing. “This makes for a more rewarding overall fishing experience, and a very strong sense of community. Add to that the customizability that is possible on modern kayaks due to the products YakAttack makes, and you have a sport that’s appealing even to the most serious gearheads.” Over the years, as kayaks have become more advanced, the specially designed kayak fishing gear and rigging produced by YakAttack have led the vanguard pushing the sport’s limits, from creeks to oceans. “Building our products in the U.S. and trying to always do the right thing by our customers and the sport is at the heart of everything we do,” says Hipsher. Blackpak Crate System (pictured) $130. YakAttack.us

