The Train Schedule

Displaying model trains is a tradition; here's where to find them.

× Expand Photo by Robert Nelson.

Displaying model trains at the holidays is a tradition all over Virginia. The Northern Virginia Model Railroaders, based in Vienna, is one of many clubs whose annual exhibits draw thousands to its replica of the 1950s’ Western North Carolina Railroad, shown above. (Read more about the club's remarkable model in our December 2020 issue.)

We've asked clubs and venues to share their exhibit schedules, so we can pass them along to you. We'll do our best to keep the list up to date, but events are subject to change without notice; please doublecheck the details before traveling.

If your club or venue has a train display this year, please email us and we'll add it to the list!

Nov. 20-Jan. 10, 2021: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond. All activities are outdoors; look for the model train in the Children's Garden. Advance tickets required.

Nov. 27-29: Science Museum of Virginia’s Model Railroad Show, presented by Dominion Energy, Richmond. Six different train displays, including HO, O and N-scale model trains. Guests can also help with a collaborative railroad scene and make a conductor hat in The Forge. Museum educators will offer steam engine demos in various places around the building. This year’s event also includes a display of historical Broad Street Station items from the Museum’s collection. Advance tickets required; tickets on sale Nov. 10.