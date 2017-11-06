Tools of the Trade

These 7 products will help you step it up at your next tailgate or barbecue.

Low and Slow

Set on wheels, this on-the-go steel smoker features expanded prep space and an undivided cooking surface designed for tailgating. True Texas Pits The Shiner Offset Smoker, starting at $1,650. TrueTexasPits.com

Steak Your Claim

Engraved in Virginia Beach, customizable cases including a grill fork, spatula and tongs help you make your mark as a pitmaster. Available in acacia, bamboo and rosewood. Design’s the Limit Personalized BBQ Tool Set, starting at $40. DesignsTheLimit.com

Wood that You Could

This solid hardwood cleaner equipped with an elongated handle will form grooves tailored to the grate of your grill. The Great Scrape Woody Shovel, $35. TheGreatScrape.com

Irons in the Fire

Hand-forged utensils, custom-made in Big Island and embellished with copper or brass. Battery Creek Forge Twisted Fork and Ladle, contact for pricing. BatteryCreekForge.com

Holy Smokes

French Oak wine barrels get new life in Hampton as smoking chips that lend a nuanced flavor to meats. Barrel-Art BBQ Smoker Chips, $12. Barrel-Art.com

Cutting Edge

Custom-made in Ashland of handles carved of Micarta and hand-forged steel blades. Goodpasture Knives Meat Slicer, $80. GoodpastureKnives.com

Hands On

Insulated and waterproof, these 17-inch neoprene gloves lined with jersey cotton shield the length of your forearms from the flames. Artisan Griller Ultimate Pit Glove, $26. Artisan-Griller.MyShopify.com