The 12 Days of Christmas

by

A dozen of our favorite ways to trim, tipple, feast and make merry this holiday season.


A PARTRIDGE IN A PEAR TREE
Tour the Festival of Trees at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap. Nov. 13 - Dec. 31. SWVaMuseum.org

TWO TURTLE DOVES
Indulge in gourmet chocolates for Gearharts in Charlottesville and Fleurir Chocolates in Alexandria. GearhartsChocolates.com, FluerirChocOlates.com

THREE FRENCH HENS
Prepare a feast with sustainable poultry from Shenandoah Valley Organic in Harrisonburg. SVOrganic.com

FOUR CALLING BIRDS
Sing along with the Wurlitzer organ at the annual Byrd Theatre showing of It's a Wonderful Life in Richmond. Dec. 24 and 25. ByrdTheatre.com

FIVE GOLDEN RINGS
Treat yourself to jewelry from Virginia designers Elizabeth Locke and Melissa Lew. ElizabethLocke.com, MelissaLew.com

SIX GEESE-A-LAYING
Order your Christmas goose from Leaping Waters Farm in Alleghany Springs. LeapingWatersFarm.com

SEVEN SWANS-A-SWIMMING
Find unusal period pieces from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries at Swan Tavern Antiques in Ordinary. SwanTavernAntiques.com

EIGHT MAIDS-A-MILKING
Give the gift of raw milk shares from Avery's Branch Farms in Amelia Court House, and Golden Valley Guernseys in Rixeyville. AverysBranchFarms.com, GoldenValleyGuernseys.com
NINE LADIES DANCING
Put on your party shoes for the world premier of the holiday musical Silver Belles at Arlington's Signature Theatre. Nov. 22 - Dec.24. SigTheatre.org Editor's Note: Silver Belles has been extended through Dec. 31 due to popular demand.

TEN DRUMMERS DRUMMING
Tap your feet to the Virginia Symphony Orchestra's live performance accompanying a screening of Home Alone at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk. Nov. 26. ChryslerHall.org

ELEVEN LORDS-A-LEAPING
Get in the spirit at Richmond Ballet's Nutcracker. Dec. 10-23. RichmondBallet.com

TWELVE PIPERS PIPING
Make it A Canadian Brass Christmas at George Mason's Center for the Arts. Dec. 17. CFA.GMU.edu

Tags

by

Events

View more
Gift Subscription All Set

Most Popular

Built with Metro Publisher™