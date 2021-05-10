Never Forget

Part of Williamsburg’s Civil War battlefield protected for posterity.

× Expand Kurz and Allison, Battle of Williamsburg, 1893. Courtesy of Library of Congress.

Williamsburg is in many ways synonymous with the colonial era, but the city’s historical significance extends well beyond the 18th century, such as the Civil War. In May 1862, the Battle of Williamsburg was fought there. More than 150 years later, 29 acres of the battlefield are now protected forever, thanks to a partnership between the American Battlefield Trust and The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, supported by the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program.

“Zoned for commercial uses and in a sought-after location, the fair-market value of this land was eye-popping,” says American Battlefield Trust president David Duncan. “Together, we were able to create a scenario, supported by government partners who recognized the extraordinary significance of this land, that will preserve this historic ground forever.” Battlefields.org

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.