Meet Jumbo Wumbo Technico

A new sculpture park opened outside the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk last fall. Anchoring the space is “Jumbo Wumbo Technico,” a vibrant 32-foot sculpture by Richmond artist Tommy Fox. The sculpture park sits at the transition point between Ghent, the NEON District, and Freemason. It is designed to serve as a southern gateway to the museum campus, inviting passersby to visit.

“The Chrysler Museum is excited to install a bright and whimsical element for the community to enjoy,” says museum director Erik Neil. “The importance of establishing a work of art and signage that directs people to the Chrysler Museum from Brambleton Avenue has long been recognized as a priority.”

