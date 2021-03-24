Meet Jumbo Wumbo Technico

New whimsical sculpture welcomes visitors to Norfolk’s Chrysler Museum of Art.

A new sculpture park opened outside the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk last fall. Anchoring the space is “Jumbo Wumbo Technico,” a vibrant 32-foot sculpture by Richmond artist Tommy Fox. The sculpture park sits at the transition point between Ghent, the NEON District, and Freemason. It is designed to serve as a southern gateway to the museum campus, inviting passersby to visit. 

“The Chrysler Museum is excited to install a bright and whimsical element for the community to enjoy,” says museum director Erik Neil. “The importance of establishing a work of art and signage that directs people to the Chrysler Museum from Brambleton Avenue has long been recognized as a priority.”

The Chrysler Museum of Art is one of America’s most distinguished mid-sized art museums, with a nationally recognized collection of more than 30,000 objects, including one of the great glass collections in America. Chrysler.org

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue.

