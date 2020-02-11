Made in Virginia 2019 Award Winners

24 products made by skilled, enthusiastic, and creative Virginians.

Virginia is about history, horses, highways, politics, preppies, beaches, big business, crowds, culture, mountains, and so much more. And underneath it all, makers. So many skilled, enthusiastic, creative people making delicious food, thoughtful gifts, nourishing beauty items, and gorgeous décor. Made in Virginia is our annual celebration of those people and their products. To choose this year’s assortment of items to share with you, we requested samples or photos from hundreds of makers, including craft show and farmers’ market vendors, beverage producers, and suppliers recommended by chefs and gallery owners alike. When the entries arrived, the entire staff sniffed and rubbed, admired and sipped and nibbled. And argued. We had a points system, but people are surprisingly passionate about handmade soap. And jewelry. To say nothing of food. One staff member advocated loudly for cheese straws, while another argued just as strongly for vegan cheese. (Everyone else preferred popcorn.) In the end, we came to a consensus on 24 wonderful items that represent the depth of talent and breadth of creativity in Virginia. They are bold, unusual, outstanding—as are their makers. We hope you enjoy learning about the people and will try the products.

Meet the winners of our Made in Virginia 2019 Awards!

Eastern Shore Coastal Roasting Co., Eastville

Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro

Swallowtail Tea, Floyd

Tarnished Truth Spirits, Virginia Beach

Three Crosses Distilling Co., Powhatan

True Heritage, Keswick

BS Grillin’ Company, Lynchburg

Farmstead Ferments, Scottsville

Geescakes, Henrico

Java Food Co., Cheriton

PrePOPsterous, Harrisonburg

Razzbourne Farms, Lexington

Alexander Brothers, Timberville

Hardwood Artisans, Elkwood

Naked Goat Soap Co., Hanover

Saint Virginia Handcrafted Textiles, Gainesville

Scarpworks, Suffolk

Tweed, Richmond

Bright Body, Richmond

I Spy Artisan Jewelry, Reston

Meanwhile Back on the Farm, Lynchburg

Shira Brooks Studio, Richmond

Watery Mountain Essentials, Warrenton

Wolfgang Beard Company, Richmond

The Made in Virginia 2019 Awards were selected by the Virginia Living editors and originally appeared in our December 2019 issue. Look for these and other products made in Virginia in the Virginia Living Store.