Location, Location, Location

Film tourism is a multibillion dollar industry worldwide, but you don’t have to go to England, New Zealand, or Iceland to see famous sets; there are plenty right here in Virginia.
Portions of The Walking Dead were filmed in Hopewell.
Harriet
McIlwaine House, Petersburg
Williams Wharf and Mathews Land Conservancy, Mathews County
Berkeley Plantation, Charles City
The Good Lord Bird
Powhatan
Petersburg
Church Hill, Richmond
Rocketts Landing, Richmond
The Walking Dead
Hopewell
Dirty Dancing
Mountain Lake Lodge, Pembroke
Lincoln
Virginia State Capitol, Richmond
Virginia Repertory Theater, Richmond
Executive Mansion, Richmond
Maymont, Richmond: surrender at Appomattox
McIlwaine House, Petersburg: Daniel Day Lewis spent three night in the house
Farmers’ Market, Petersburg
Southside Landing Depot, Petersburg: used as a hospital interior and exterior
Union Station, Petersburg
This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.