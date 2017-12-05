Ledbury

Made in Virginia 2017 Award winner - Gear

Ledbury co-owner Paul Trible is a longtime hunter, so it was almost a given that when he and partner Paul Watson began making bespoke shirts in 2015 that their line would include a hunting shirt. Named after Trible’s niece who was born on the day the shirt was launched in 2015, it also commemorates the annual Ledbury Quail Hunt held in early November in Goochland. “I have been hunting with the same three friends for the better part of a decade,” says Trible. “So they were the perfect sounding board for ideas [about the shirt’s design]. Their instruction—keep it simple and reinforce it in the places that matter.” Trible paid attention. Constructed from 100 percent heavy brushed cotton in olive green and white with a subtle pattern that creates a heathered effect, the shirt features a starburst pattern shooting patch on the front shoulder and an interior reinforced elbow patch on the right elbow and left chest flap pocket. Says Trible: “I shoot with my grandfather’s Browning Belgium rifle. My bird jacket was passed down from my wife’s grandfather. I wanted to create a hunting shirt, made by hand in our workshop, that I would be proud to pass down to future generations.” $225. Ledbury.com

